EU’s top brass prepares for summit with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Senior European Union officials have arrived in Kyiv before talks with Ukraine’s government on the embattled nation’s push to join the bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell were among those in the capital on Thursday, a day before the EU-Ukraine summit was due to take place.

The gathering is the first of its kind to take place in Kyiv since Russia launched its invasion on February 24 last year.

EU states have offered Kyiv political, economic and military backing throughout the war and von der Leyen told reporters that they are planning to impose a new, 10th round of sanctions on Russia by the year anniversary of the war.

Existing sanctions are “eroding” Russia’s economy, von der Leyen said during a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and “throwing it back by a generation”.

But despite the shows of solidarity, Ukraine’s greatest wish to join the bloc is unlikely to be met anytime soon.

After a recent Ukrainian crackdown on high-level corruption, EU leaders are set to dash Kyiv’s hopes of swift membership by underlining the need for more anti-corruption measures

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler, reporting from Kyiv, said Ukraine “wants to be part of the European Union and turn to the West”.

“It says this is part of what it is fighting [against Russia] for,” Butler said.

“The EU, though, is likely to send the message that there is still a lot of work to be done in order for Ukraine to reach the criteria to become a full EU member.”

The EU has listed multiple requirements for Ukraine to join the bloc, from political and economic stability to adopting several of its laws.

Kyiv was granted membership candidate status at record speed last June, but full ascension could take several years yet, if not longer.

The last country to join the EU was Croatia in 2013, a decade after formally applying. Poland, Ukraine’s neighbour, waited for 20 years wait before becoming a member in 2004.

‘Europe stood united with Ukraine from day one’

EU officials told the Reuters news agency this week’s meetings would address more arms and money for Ukraine as well as more access for Ukrainian products to the EU market and helping Kyiv cover its energy needs.

Sanctions on Russia, prosecuting Russia’s leadership for the war, and extending an EU no-roaming mobile calls zone to Ukraine would also be discussed, the officials said.

The EU has already earmarked almost 60 billion euros ($65bn) in aid to Ukraine, including nearly 12 billion euros ($13.2bn) of military support and 18 billion euros ($19.8bn) to help run the country this year.

Further underpinning Kyiv’s response to Russia’s offensive, the EU’s Borrell on Thursday announced doubling the number of Ukrainian troops to be trained by the bloc to 30,000 this year. He also promised 25 million euros ($27.5m) for de-mining areas recaptured by Ukraine.

“Europe stood united with Ukraine from day one. And will still stand with you to win and rebuild,” Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The EU’s top officials for migration, agriculture, economy and justice were also in the Ukrainian capital.