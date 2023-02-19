Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 361
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 361st day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 19 Feb 2023
Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, February 19, 2023:
Fighting
- Most of Ukraine has electricity despite a series of major Russian attacks on the power generating system, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.
- Blasts wounded two civilians and shattered hundreds of windows in the west Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi as Russia fired missiles from the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials said.
- Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched four Kalibr missiles, two of which were shot down by air defences.
- Russia’s defence ministry said a push by its forces had captured Hrianykivka, a village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region 180km (110 miles) north of Bakhmut.
- Poland is ready to support Ukraine with MiG jets, but only if a US-led coalition is formed, said Prime Minister Morawiecki.
Diplomacy
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China’s top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference of consequences should China provide material support to Russia’s invasion.
- Wang said China has “neither stood by idly nor thrown fuel on the fire” regarding the crisis in Ukraine, and continues to call for peace and dialogue.
- US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine, adding that Washington will help hold those responsible accountable.
- In response, Russia’s ambassador to the US said Washington was trying to demonise Moscow and foment the crisis in Ukraine with allegations of crimes against humanity.
- France wants Russia defeated in Ukraine but does not want to “crush Russia” on its own soil, said President Emmanuel Macron.
- European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union “can move mountains” to supply more ammunition.
- The Netherlands said it would close its consulate in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and limit the number of Russian diplomats allowed at their embassy in The Hague over efforts “to secretly get intelligence agents into the Netherlands”.
Source: News Agencies