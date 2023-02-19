N Korea confirms ICBM test, touts nuclear counterattack ability

Pyongyang says its latest ICBM test was meant to bolster its ‘fatal nuclear counterattack’ capabilities.

North Korea has said it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as a warning to the United States and South Korea, claiming the drill successfully demonstrated its capacity to launch a “fatal nuclear counterattack”.

The North Korean statement on Sunday came a day after it launched the Hwasong-15 into the sea off Japan’s west coast after warning of a strong response to upcoming military drills by the US and South Korea.

“The surprise ICBM launching drill … is an actual proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force’s consistent efforts to turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces into the irresistible one,” the state news agency KCNA said, using the abbreviation for the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, bristled at the US for trying to turn the UN Security Council into what she called a “tool for its heinous hostile policy” towards Pyongyang.

“I warn that we will watch every movement of the enemy and take corresponding and very powerful and overwhelming counteraction against its every move hostile to us,” she said in a statement.

Saturday’s missile launch, North Korea’s first since January 1, came after Pyongyang threatened on Friday an “unprecedentedly persistent, strong” response as the US and South Korea gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off Pyongyang’s growing nuclear and missile threats.

The state news agency said the missile had flown for 1 hour, 6 minutes and 55 seconds, as high as 5,768km (3,584 miles), before accurately hitting a preset area 989km (615 miles) away in open waters.

The Hwasong-15 was first tested in 2017.

Japan said on Saturday the missile had plunged into waters inside its exclusive economic zone.

‘Without warning’

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including ICBMs capable of striking anywhere in the US, while resuming preparations for its first nuclear test since 2017.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Saturday’s launch “clearly” signals Pyongyang’s intent to conduct additional provocations.

“If North Korea conducts the seventh nuclear test, which could happen at any time, it will be a game changer in a sense that North Korea could develop and deploy tactical nuclear missiles,” Park told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

The launch, guided by the Missile General Bureau, was conducted on an “emergency firepower combat standby order” given at dawn, followed by a written order from Kim Jong Un at 8am local time (23:00 GMT Friday), KCNA said. South Korea’s military said it detected the missile at 5:22pm (08:22 GMT)

“The important bit here is that the exercise was ordered day-of, without warning to the crew involved,” said Ankit Panda, a missile expert at the Washington–based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “The amount of time between the order and the launch is likely going to be decreased with additional testing.”

The military unit got an “excellent mark” over the drill and North Korea’s ruling party “highly appreciated the actual war capacity of the ICBM units which are ready for mobile and mighty counterattack,” KCNA said.

Analysts say North Korea is likely to conduct more weapons tests, including a possible new solid-fuel missile which could help Pyongyang deploy its missiles faster in the event of a war.

North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes are banned under UN Security Council resolutions, but Pyongyang says its weapons development is necessary to counter “hostile policies” by Washington and its allies.