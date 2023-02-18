Local media reports that a man, woman and child were rescued after spending 296 hours buried under an apartment block in Antakya.

Turkish rescuers have pulled three people, including a child, alive from the rubble, 13 days after a massive earthquake claimed tens of thousands of lives, local media reported.

The man, woman and child were transferred to ambulances after spending 296 hours buried under the Kanatli apartment block in Antakya, the capital of Hatay province.

Footage showed teams carrying a man and a woman out on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. Beside them, medics were seen treating a child.

Ambulances were on standby for possible other rescues from the same building, Turkish broadcaster TRT said.

More than 45,000 people have died and millions left without proper shelter in the aftermath of the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The total number of people killed in Turkey so far is 39,672, while the Syrian government and United Nations said more than 5,800 people have died there.

Teams have been finding survivors all week despite them being stuck for so long under the rubble in freezing weather, but their numbers have dropped to just a handful in the past few days.

Turkish rescuers on Friday pulled a 45-year-old man from rubble, several hours after others discovered three people, including a 14-year-old boy, alive under debris.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Ghana’s football player Christian Atsu was found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey, his Turkish agent said.

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness,” his Turkish club, Hatayspor, said on Twitter.

Many international rescue teams have left the vast earthquake zone, but domestic teams have continued to search through flattened buildings on Saturday hoping to find more survivors who defied the odds.