North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korean military says

Saturday’s move by North Korea comes ahead of upcoming US-South Korea joint drills in Washington next week.

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Saturday’s move by North Korea comes ahead of upcoming US-South Korea joint drills in Washington next week.

“North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into [the] East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Japan’s Coast Guard also said North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile.

The launch came a day after North Korea’s Foreign Ministry threatened to take “unprecedentedly” strong action against South Korea after it announced the planned military exercises.

More to follow