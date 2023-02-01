Chad to open embassy in Israel on Thursday: Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israel and Chad resumed ties in 2018 following a visit to Jerusalem by then-President Idriss Deby to PM Netanyahu.

Chad will inaugurate on Thursday an embassy in Israel, building on bilateral relations that were established five years ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

The announcement on Wednesday came as Chadian President Mahamat Deby’s office said he was on a 48-hour state visit to Israel.

The statement from N’Djamena did not provide further details on Deby’s agenda. Netanyahu’s office said the Chadian leader would officiate at the embassy inauguration.

It was not immediately clear where the embassy would be located but Dubai-based newscaster, Al-Arabiya reported that it would be in the Tel Aviv area.

Most countries keep embassies in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial metropolis. Israel has deemed Jerusalem as its capital, but the title has not been given wider international recognition.

Israel and Chad resumed ties in 2018 following a visit to Jerusalem by then-President Idriss Deby to Netanyahu, who also was prime minister at the time. The Muslim-majority African country had previously scaled down relations in protest against Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory in a 1967 war.

The trip is the first to Israel for Deby, who took over after his father died in 2021.

Netanyahu, who returned to office last month, has cast the upgrade of relations with Chad as part of his outreach to Arab and Muslim countries, which he wants to expand.