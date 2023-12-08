US prosecutors file new charges against Hunter Biden, CNN says

Report comes after President Joe Biden’s son last month pleaded not guilty to three firearms-related charges.

Prosecutors in the United States have filed new criminal charges against Hunter Biden, CNN has reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

The nature of the charges against President Joe Biden’s son was not immediately clear on Thursday as court documents in the case had not been made public.

Special Counsel David Weiss has in recent weeks been using a federal grand jury in Los Angeles to pursue a years-long investigation into the younger Biden’s tax affairs, US media have reported.

Last month, Biden pleaded not guilty to three firearms-related charges after a plea deal that would have avoided lengthy legal proceedings failed to move forward.