Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 675
As the war enters its 675th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 30 Dec 2023
Here is the situation on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Fighting and human impact
- Ukrainian officials have said that at least 30 people have been killed and more than 140 wounded after Russia targeted cities across the war-torn country with a massive salvo of missiles and drones in one of the largest aerial assaults of the war.
- Russia’s defence ministry has said its forces downed 32 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow regions overnight.
- Polish military authorities have said that a Russian missile briefly passed through the country’s airspace on Friday, prompting concern from the country that borders Ukraine.
Diplomacy
- The United Nations Security Council has criticised Russia for carrying out a massive air assault on Ukraine at a meeting on Friday. But Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Moscow had “exclusively only targeted military infrastructure in Ukraine”.
- The Polish Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian charge d’affaires Andrei Ordasz after a Russian missile entered Polish airspace during the morning attack against Ukraine.
