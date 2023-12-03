Explosion hits university in Philippines, three reported killed
Mindanao governor condemns “violent bombing” at Mindanao State University.
Three people were killed and a number of others were injured after an explosion ripped a university gymnasium in the southern Philippines, local media have reported.
The blast occurred at Mindanao State University in Marawi City on Sunday during a Catholic mass service.
Mindanao Governor of Lanao del Sur Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. condemned what he said was a “violent bombing.”
“Here in my province, we uphold basic human rights, and that includes the right to religion,” Adiong said in a statement.
“Terroristic attacks on educational insitutions must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace and mold our youth to be the future shapers of this country.”