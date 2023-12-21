Social media platform X faces global outage

Services have been mostly restored after thousands of users unable to see or post new content on Elon Musk-owned platform.

Tens of thousands of users on social media platform X reported disruptions and problems accessing posts globally.

The service outages on the site, formerly known as Twitter and owned by billionaire Elon Musk, began spiking at about 06:00 GMT on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

“User reports indicate problems at X (Twitter),” Downdetector said, reporting that about 95,000 users experienced problems.

More than 77,000 users in the United States faced issues at the peak of the outage. Users in Canada, Britain, France and other countries reported issues with accessing both X and X Pro, previously known as TweetDeck.

Users posted on other platforms – including rival Meta’s app Threads – to complain that their timelines on X were blank. They were unable to either post or view new posts, or send direct messages through the site which only displayed a message saying “Welcome to X!”

The cause of the outage, which lasted about 45 minutes, is not yet known.

Musk bought the company in a $44bn deal last year.