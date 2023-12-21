Several dead in shooting in downtown Prague, police say gunman ‘eliminated’

Gunman kills several people at a university building in central Prague before being ‘eliminated’.

Czech police say a gunman has killed several people at a university building in central Prague before being “eliminated”.

“The gunman was eliminated!!! The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene,” police said on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of the gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital. They say officers were deployed due to the shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

Czech media reported the shooting had occurred at the Charles University Faculty of Arts whose teachers and students were instructed to lock themselves up as police action was under way.

The private outlet TV Nora reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague’s historic centre.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told the public Czech TV that “no other gunman has been confirmed” and called on people to follow police instructions.

According to Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda, the philosophy department of Charles University was later evacuated.

The police department said the square had been sealed off. It also urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.