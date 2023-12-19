US announces 10-nation force to counter Houthi attacks in Red Sea

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says coalition will include Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, UK and other countries.

The United States has announced the launch of a multinational force to protect trade in the Red Sea after a series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels forced several shipping companies to suspend operations.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Seychelles and the United Kingdom would be among the countries joining the 10-nation “multinational security initiative”.

“Countries that seek to uphold the foundational principle of freedom of navigation must come together to tackle the challenge posed by this non-state actor,” Austin said in a statement, describing the attacks as an issue that “demands collective action”.

The announcement comes after the US and UK navies said over the weekend that their destroyers had shot down a total of 15 drones in the waterway.

The Iran-backed Houthis have ramped up drone and missile attacks on vessels in key shipping lanes since the start of the war in Gaza, targeting ships alleged to have links to Israel or Israelis.

The rebel group said on Monday it had attacked the Norwegian-owned Swan Atlantic and the MSC Clara using naval drones to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Swan Atlantic’s owner, Norway’s Inventor Chemical Tankers, said in a statement the vessel had no link to Israel and was managed by a Singaporean firm.

There were no injuries reported by either vessel.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi official and spokesman, told Al Jazeera earlier on Monday that the group would confront any US-led coalition in the Red Sea.

At least 12 shipping companies, including the Italian-Swiss giant Mediterranean Shipping Company, France’s CMA CGM and Denmark’s AP Moller-Maersk, have suspended transit through the Red Sea due to safety concerns.

UK oil giant BP on Monday became the latest firm to announce it would avoid the waters.

“In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea,” BP said in a statement.

“We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region.”

Houthi attacks have effectively rerouted a significant portion of global trade by forcing freight companies to sail around Africa, imposing higher costs and delays for deliveries of energy, food and consumer goods.

About 12 percent of global trade passes through the Red Sea, which connects to the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal, including 30 percent of container traffic.