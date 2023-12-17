Israel-Hamas war: List of key events, day 72
Israel and Hamas have restarted talks for a truce through Qatari mediation as attacks on Gaza continue – here are the major updates.
Published On 17 Dec 2023
Here’s how things stand on Sunday, December 17, 2023:
Latest developments
- Al Jazeera is referring what it calls the “assassination” of its cameraman Samer Abudaqa in Gaza to the International Criminal Court. In a statement on Saturday, the Qatar-based network said it instructed its legal team to “urgently” refer the case to the Court.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm captive release negotiations have resumed with Qatari mediation. Reports had indicated talks that had stalled since the start of this month have restarted after Tel Aviv admitted to mistakenly killing three captives in Gaza.
- The Health Ministry in Gaza has called for an inquiry into witness reports that Israeli bulldozers “buried people alive” at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. Major parts of the hospital have been “destroyed” by the Israeli army, according to witness testimonies.
- Hundreds of people are trapped inside Gaza’s only Catholic church, including relatives of British MP Layla Moran. The Holy Family Church has said Israeli forces killed a mother and daughter there “in cold blood” on Saturday.
Human impact and fighting
- Israeli attacks from air, land and sea on Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza continue to rage while the Israeli army also keeps pounding areas in the centre and north of the enclave to deadly effect. The latest air raids on the Jabalia refugee camp killed at least 20 Palestinians on Sunday. More than 19,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7.
- After a Hezbollah drone attack near Lebanon’s border with Israel was announced by the Iran-backed group, the Israeli army said a 53-year-old soldier was killed near Margaliot.
- The French Foreign Ministry has demanded answers after one of its officials was among the casualties of an Israeli army attack in Rafah.
- Hundreds of Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel participated in a large rally in Haifa to call for a ceasefire agreement to release captives held in Gaza.
- International demonstrations calling for an immediate ceasefire have continued, most recently seen in Australia, Belgium, Germany, Tunisia, France and Austria. More are planned in the United States and Canada soon.
Diplomacy
- The Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen has engaged with “international parties” in talks over its attacks on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea. It said its operations will only stop after Israel stops its “aggression” against Gaza.
- US Central Command chief Michael Kurilla has met with Israeli military chief of staff Herzi Halevi in Israel. The meeting comes as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has departed for the Middle East, where he is set to travel to Israel, Bahrain and Qatar.
- French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Israel on Sunday, where she is expected to press for an “immediate and durable” truce with the aim of releasing all captives and delivering much-needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians.
Source: Al Jazeera