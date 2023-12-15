Attack launched from Houthi-held Yemen hits cargo ship in Red Sea

Liberia-flagged vessel caught fire in Red Sea after being hit by a projectile from Yemen, US sources say.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked a cargo ship in the Red Sea, near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, causing a fire on deck in the latest of a near-daily series of raids in the commercially vital waterway.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen but are not recognised internationally, have said that they are targeting shipping to pressure Israel during its offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 18,700 people in the two-month-old war against Hamas, which governs the enclave.

“We are aware that something launched from a Houthi-controlled region of Yemen struck this vessel which was damaged, and there was a report of a fire,” a US defence official told the AFP news agency on Friday.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, also confirmed the attack to The Associated Press news agency.

Speaking in Tel Aviv, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, “While the Houthis are pulling the trigger, so to speak, they’re being handed the gun by Iran.”

The ship was identified as the Liberia-flagged Al-Jasrah, a 370-metre (1,200-foot) container ship built in 2016.

Private intelligence firm Ambrey said the vessel, owned by German transport company Hapag-Lloyd, “sustained physical damage from an aerial attack” north of the Yemeni coastal city of Mokha.

“The projectile reportedly hit the port side of the vessel and one container fell overboard due to the impact. The projectile caused a fire on deck” that was reported over radio, Ambrey said.

The Houthis have said they will target any ship travelling to Israel, irrespective of its nationality, and are now launching regular attacks, although they are mostly unsuccessful.

The ship was en route from the Greek port of Piraeus to Singapore. There were no casualties and the vessel was now travelling on towards its destination, a Hapag-Lloyd spokesman told AFP.

‘Threat to commercial shipping’

Sullivan, who is visiting Israel, said the Houthi rebels were threatening freedom of movement in the Red Sea, vital for massive oil and goods shipments.

“The United States is working with the international community, with partners from the region and from all over the world to deal with this threat,” he told reporters.

The attack occurred near Bab al-Mandab, the narrow strait between Yemen and northeast Africa through which much of global commerce flows.

Some 40 percent of international trade passes through the area, which leads to the Red Sea, Israel’s southern port facilities, and the Suez Canal.

Insurance costs for ships transiting the area have jumped in recent days, amounting to increases in the tens of thousands of dollars for larger ships like oil tankers, reports say.

While warships passing through the Red Sea are well equipped and can retaliate, commercial vessels do not have the same protections.

Crews under fire by heavy weapons typically abandon the bridge and control their vessels remotely from an armoured citadel.

Israel’s regional rivals have cited the high Palestinian death toll and occupation of much of Gaza as motivating their attacks, raising the risk of the conflict spreading further.

The rebels have tried to hijack and capture several ships, succeeding at least once in November. They typically order them to surrender and head to a Yemeni port, and open fire if they do not comply.

US, French and British warships are patrolling the area and have shot several missiles out of the sky.