UNGA demands humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza: How your country voted

The non-binding, symbolic resolution passed with 153 votes in favour, 10 against, and 23 abstentions.

The United Nations General Assembly has passed a non-binding, symbolic resolution to demand an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, with the United States and Israel voting against it but an overwhelming number of member states in favour of an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A total of 153 countries voted in favour of the resolution on Tuesday, 10 countries voted against it, while 23 abstained.

Ambassadors and other diplomats burst into applause at the vote count, which showed much higher support than an October 27 Arab-sponsored resolution that called for a “humanitarian truce”.

Here is a breakdown of how each country voted:

For (153):

A: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan

B: Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burundi

C: Cambodia, Canada, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Cote D’Ivoire, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus

D: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic

E: East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia

F: Fiji, Finland, France

G: Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana

H: Honduras

I: Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland

J: Jamaica, Japan, Jordan

K: Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg

M: Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar

N: Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, North Korea, Norway

O: Oman

P: Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Russia, Rwanda, Republic of the Congo

S: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria

T: Tajikistan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Turkey

U: Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Republic of Tanzania, Uzbekistan

V: Vanuatu, Vietnam

Y: Yemen

Z: Zambia, Zimbabwe

Against (10):

A: Austria

C: Czech Republic

G: Guatemala

I: Israel

L: Liberia

M: Micronesia

N: Nauru

P: Papua New Guinea, Paraguay

U: United States

Abstained (23):

A: Argentina

B: Bulgaria

C: Cabo Verde, Cameroon

E: Equatorial Guinea

G: Georgia, Germany

H: Hungary

I: Italy

L: Lithuania

M: Malawi, Marshall Islands

N: Netherlands

P: Palau, Panama

R: Romania

S: Slovakia, South Sudan

T: Togo, Tonga

U: Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay