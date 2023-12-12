Ankaragucu’s Faruk Koca entered the field and hit referee Halil Meler in the face after the Super Lig match against Rizespor ended in a late 1-1 draw.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has suspended all leagues on a “night of shame” for the nation’s football after Ankaragucu’s president Faruk Koca punched the referee in the face at the end of their Super Lig home match against Rizespor.

Koca entered the field and hit referee Halil Umut Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th-minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Eryaman Stadium on Monday, footage from state broadcaster TRT showed.

Ankaragucu fans invaded the pitch after the game and Meler was also kicked when he fell, though it was unclear who his assailants were. Meler eventually made it to the dressing room with the help of the police.

“The Turkish Football Federation has decided to suspend all matches in all leagues indefinitely,” the federation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The related club, the club chairman, club officials and all those guilty of attacking referee Umut Meler will be punished in the strongest terms possible.”

A detention order has been issued for Koca, Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X, adding that two people have already been detained as part of a judicial investigation into the incident.

“Turkish football has been punched shamefully tonight. Everyone involved in this incident will pay the price,” TFF Chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi said, according to TRT.

‘Despicable attack’

According to Turkish media, both Meler and Koca were subsequently taken to hospital, with Koca under guard and expected to be detained following treatment.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted in Turkish media condemning the attack as the TFF swiftly announced the suspension.

“By the decision of the TFF Board of Directors, matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely.”

The TFF blamed the “despicable attack” on a years-long toxic culture towards referees that it said had been fostered by many players and club officials.

President Erdogan said in a statement: “I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragucu-Caykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

“Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sports are incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports.”

A FIFA referee since 2017, 37-year-old Meler took charge of Lazio’s Champions League group game with Celtic on November 28.

Referees in Turkey are often criticised by club managers and presidents for their decisions but are rarely the target of violent attacks.

Ankaragucu are 11th in the standings on 18 points, three places below Rizespor on 22 points after 15 matches.