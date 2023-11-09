Israel to begin four-hour ‘pauses’ in Gaza, US says

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says Israel commits to announcing each window at least three hours in advance.

Israel will begin four-hour pauses in northern Gaza to allow people to flee hostilities, the White House has announced, in what it called a step in the right direction.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the first humanitarian pause would be announced on Thursday, adding that Israel had committed to announcing each four-hour window at least three hours in advance.

President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to institute the daily pauses during a call on Monday.

The Biden administration says it has secured a second pathway for civilians to flee the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Biden also told reporters that he had asked the Israelis for a “pause longer than three days” during negotiations over the release of some hostages held by Hamas, though he ruled out the chances of a general cease-fire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had warned Israel last week that it risked destroying an eventual possibility for peace unless it acted swiftly to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza for Palestinian civilians as it intensifies its war against Hamas.

In a blunt call for Israel to pause military operations in the territory to allow for the immediate and increased delivery of assistance, Blinken said the situation would drive Palestinians toward further radicalism and effectively end prospects for any eventual resumption of peace talks to end the conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron has opened a Gaza aid conference on Thursday with an appeal for Israel to protect civilians, saying that “all lives have equal worth” and that fighting terrorism “can never be carried out without rules.”

Reporting from Washington DC, Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett said these pauses “will allow for the potential release of captives that Hamas is currently holding… and for medicine and food to get in and for those living inside Gaza who have dual nationality to get out.

“The United States also said it aims to get 150 aid trucks in Gaza daily,” she added.

At least 10,812 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the death toll over the same period stands at more than 1,400.