The third 2024 US presidential Republican debate: Here’s what to expect

The third debate could be one of the last opportunities for Trump’s opponents to make a dent in his popularity.

Heated clashes over immigration, Ukraine aid, and abortion rights marked the first and second rounds of Republican debates ahead of the 2024 United States presidential race.

Here is what to expect from the third Republican debate:

Where and what time is the debate?

The third Republican debate will take place on Wednesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

It will start at 8pm local time (01:00 GMT, Thursday) and will run for two hours.

Where to watch the debate?

The debate can be watched live on NBC and the NBC News Now streaming service.

Chris Christie: The former New Jersey governor and federal prosecutor is a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump. Christie, 61, is against abortion rights and has supported US aid to Ukraine and Israel. He advised Trump’s White House campaign but became a vocal critic of the former president after the January 6, 2021, US Capitol rioting. He stepped up his verbal attacks as Trump faced a growing number of criminal charges. Christie has received about 2 percent support among Republicans in a Reuters/Ipsos conducted from September 8 to 14.

Let’s not forget that Hamas’ objective isn’t simply the elimination of Israel. It’s the elimination of Jews everywhere — including America. So if we don’t stand with Israel now, who will stand with us later? — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) November 3, 2023

Participating candidates must secure 4 percent of the vote in either two national polls, or 4 percent of the vote in one national poll alongside 4 percent of the vote in polls in two different early-primary states to earn a spot on the stage. Additionally, they require 70,000 unique donors to qualify, the Republican National Committee has said.

The qualification period runs until Wednesday.

Mike Pence: On October 28, the former vice president announced that he was dropping out of the Republican presidential nomination race.

Will Trump be there?

Trump has declined his invitation to the third Republican date. To counterprogram the debate, he has scheduled a rally in Florida. He also skipped the first two Republican debates.

What is the significance of this debate?

The third debate might be one of the last opportunities for Trump’s opponents to make a dent in his popularity among primary voters. The first two debates did not make a big difference to Trump’s lead, who continues to lead national polls by a large margin of approximately 40 percent.

DeSantis and Haley are locked in a fierce competition for second place. While DeSantis leads Haley nationally, the latter is ahead in New Hampshire and South Carolina, two crucial states in the Republican nominating process.

The third debate marks the first time a Jewish group is cosponsoring a national debate in the US. The Republican Jewish Coalition’s decision to sponsor the debate was due to the importance of US foreign policy amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

What to know about the moderators?

Lester Holt is a broadcast journalist and the anchor for NBC Nightly News. He co-moderated the first Democratic presidential primary debate in 2020.

Kristen Welker hosts NBC’s Meet the Press. Welker was lauded for how she navigated moderating the presidential debate between the incumbent, Joe Biden, and his predecessor, Trump.

Hugh Hewitt is a conservative radio show and podcast host, as well as a columnist for The Washington Post.

Republican politicians and voters have been critical of this cohort of moderators, deeming them too anti-Republican.

It makes sense to have @hughhewitt host a debate among Republican presidential candidates. It’s INSANE to have Lester Holt and Kristen Welker anywhere near the action. We know who they are—they’ve made that clear—and they hate the GOP. Who did this?https://t.co/lrTaPAyP0M — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 27, 2023

What happened during the last debate?