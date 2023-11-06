Number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza tops 10,000

The latest Health Ministry figures come as Israeli bombardment of the besieged territory intensifies.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in 31 days of relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials, with no signs of a ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

In a statement on Monday, Gaza’s health ministry said the death toll had risen to at least 10,022 Palestinians.

The Israeli bombardment that started after Hamas, the group that rules Gaza, attacked southern Israel on October 7, has also killed 4,104 children.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.