Kuwaiti emir admitted to hospital, condition stable: State media

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al Sabah taken to hospital to receive necessary treatment, undergo medical exams.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al Sabah has been admitted to hospital following an emergency health issue, according to the state news agency.

The 86-year-old’s condition was stable, KUNA reported on Wednesday.

KUNA, quoting a Kuwaiti official, reported that the emir was taken to hospital “to receive the necessary treatment and conduct medical examinations”.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in in September 2020 after the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al Sabah, who died in the United States at the age of 91.

This is a developing story. More to follow…