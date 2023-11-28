As the truce extends and northern Gaza’s hospitals fear fuel shortages, here are the major updates.

Here is what to know about the situation on Tuesday, November 28, 2023:

Truce, prisoner and captive release

At least 11 Israeli captives held in Gaza were released on Monday, according to the Israeli military. The release felicitated by the Red Cross included six Argentinians, three French citizens and two Germans.

Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed al-Ansari announced on Monday that the truce is extended for two additional days until Thursday morning. A Qatari official said that this means at least 20 more Israeli captives held in Gaza and 60 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons will be freed.

Hamas has also said the truce is extended, but there has not yet been an update from Israel. However, Israel has not resumed bombardments in Gaza as of Tuesday morning.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs released the names of three women and 30 children released by Israel from its military Ofer Prison on Tuesday morning.

Released Palestinian prisoners were greeted by their families as they arrived in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday night.

Teenage Palestinian prisoner Mohammad Nazzal told Al Jazeera that Israeli jailers beat him in prison last week, resulting in fractures on his hand and finger. He reported that no medical attention was paid to his injury until the Red Cross applied a sling after his release.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on X, formerly Twitter that 50 additional Palestinian women are eligible for release from Israeli prisons. This is an addition to the list of 300 prisoners slated for release that was published before the truce deal by Israel.

The Israeli Army Radio announced that Hamas released a new list of captives that will be freed. This is the first list that comes as a result of the extension of the truce deal. US-based news site Axios reported that the list contains 10 names.





Israeli crackdown in West Bank

Four Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces on Tuesday during confrontations in the Dheisheh camp, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. Six others, including a woman, were detained in different areas of the governorate, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

A young Palestinian was shot and killed early on Tuesday by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Two young Palestinian men were injured during confrontations with Israeli occupation forces in the town of Yabad, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. One was shot in the leg and the other was hit with a shrapnel on his head, according to Wafa.

Two young Palestinians were injured with live bullets during an Israeli raid in the Deir Ammar refugee camp, west of Ramallah according to Wafa. Wafa reported that sources said that at the camp, Israeli forces blew up the apartment of Palestinian Daoud Abdel Razzaq Daras, 41, who was reportedly shot and killed on August 31.

Fallout of Israel-Palestine conflict

Families of the three Palestinian students shot in the US state of Vermont said that they were targeted for being Palestinian.

American man Jason J Eaton, 48, was ordered to be arrested without bail for shooting the three Palestinian students in Vermont. The US Department of Justice is investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime.

Police in the Canadian city of Montreal are investigating the firebombing of a Jewish community centre that took place on Monday night.





Gaza’s hospitals and fuel shortage

Gaza, which has been under a complete blockade imposed by Israel, faces food, water and fuel shortages. Israeli bombardment has caused widespread damage to hospitals, schools and residential buildings. The supply of aid, including fuel, has been agreed in the truce.

UN humanitarian agency OCHA reported that small amounts of cooking gas – about 85 tonnes per day – have reached Gaza in the last four days.

Palestinians are resorting to lighting fires for cooking and warmth.

Dr Hossam Abu Safiya, head of the paediatric intensive care department at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, has appealed for urgent fuel supplies for the hospital, the only medical centre in northern Gaza that is still receiving patients.

Abu Safiya told Al Jazeera that if the hospital is not supplied with fuel within hours, there is a risk of losing patients, including premature babies.

Diplomacy