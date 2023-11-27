EXPLAINER
Israel-Hamas war: List of key events, day 52
As the truce enters its final day and attacks on Palestinians continue in the West Bank, here are the major updates.
Published On 27 Nov 2023
Here is what to know about the situation on Monday, November 27, 2023:
Truce, captive and prisoner swap
- Monday is the fourth and final day of the agreed truce between Israel and Hamas, although mediators are working to extend the deal.
- Since Friday, Hamas has released 58 people including citizens of Israel, Thailand, the United States and Russia. Israel has released 117 Palestinians from its prisons.
- Hamas is expected to release 11 captives on Monday.
- An 84-year-old Israeli captive was rushed to the emergency unit of a hospital shortly after being released by Hamas on Sunday, according to the director of the hospital where she is being treated.
- The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) is “evaluating” an extension of the truce deal, its senior leader Daoud Shehab told Al Jazeera on Monday. He added that the PIJ is “committed to the interests of the Palestinian people more than anything else”.
- Israel’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that it would summon the Irish ambassador for not adequately condemning Hamas in a tweet celebrating the release of nine-year-old captive, Emily Hand.
Human impact and fighting
- Although Gaza’s skies have witnessed a break in relentless bombardment, attacks are continuing in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces carried out overnight raids and prevented an ambulance from reaching a refugee camp to help injured Palestinians, according to Al Jazeera Arabic and videos verified by Al Jazeera’s Sanad news agency.
- Hospitals struck by Israeli bombardment before the truce, including al-Shifa and the Indonesian Hospital, are struggling to cope with damage and wounded patients.
- Three men of Palestinian descent studying in the US were shot in Burlington, Vermont on Sunday. The 20-year-olds were wearing a keffiyeh and are suspected to have been targeted in a hate-motivated crime, according to authorities. Their families issued a joint statement calling on law enforcement to “conduct a thorough investigation”.
- Thousands of protesters blocked New York City’s Manhattan Bridge on Sunday, demanding a permanent Gaza ceasefire.
- Two ballistic missiles reported to have been fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen landed near a US vessel off the Gulf of Aden on Sunday, according to the US Central Command.
- The US has arrested five people in a suspected hijacking attempt of an Israel-linked ship on Sunday, according to the US navy.
Diplomacy
- Joe Biden’s administration is working to extend the four-day truce, joining similar efforts from Egypt and Qatar, the US president said in a post on X on Sunday.
- Meanwhile, the Biden administration is also seeking to lift nearly all restrictions on Israel’s access to weapons from a US weapons stockpile.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday. Blinken thanked Shoukry for his efforts towards mediating the deal and discussed the need for expanding “humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in urgent need”, according to a White House readout of the call. Shoukry called on extending the truce into a comprehensive ceasefire, according to a statement from Egypt’s foreign ministry.
- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has called on Arab countries to come together to push European states to align behind calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
- Elon Musk will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday along with Israelis whose relatives have been held by Hamas in Gaza.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies