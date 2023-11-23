Russian journalist Boris Maksudov dies in Ukraine drone attack

The Rossiya 24 TV channel correspondent succumbs to shrapnel wounds sustained in the drone strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region.

Russian journalist Boris Maksudov has died after sustaining injuries in a drone attack in southeastern Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region.

Maksudov, who worked for Russian state television Rossiya 24, was wounded on Wednesday and taken to hospital.

Initially, defence officials said he was in stable condition. However, he later died of shrapnel wounds.

“Boris Maksudov died a hero’s death, like a brave fighter,” Dmitry Kiselyov, the CEO of the Russian media group Rossia Segodnia, said, according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of attacking reporters. Last month, it said three correspondents from the Izvestia news outlet were injured by shelling in the occupied Donetsk region.

At least 15 media workers apart from Maksudov have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow launched its all-out invasion last February, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

In May, the Agence France-Presse news agency’s video journalist Arman Soldin was killed near the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russian actress killed

Russian theatre actress Polina Menshikh was killed in a similar manner this week while performing for Russian soldiers in the occupied Donbas region.

Missiles struck the cultural centre where, according to the Ukrainian army, a Russian military award ceremony for the 810th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade was taking place.

Robert Brovdi, a Ukrainian military commander, said in a post on social media that 25 people had been killed in the strike and more than 100 wounded.