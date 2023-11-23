Israeli army arrests al-Shifa Hospital director, other doctors in Gaza
Director Muhammad Abu Salmiya and several other medical personnel detained as Israel continues its Gaza offensive.
The Israeli army has arrested the director of al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip, according to a doctor and media reports.
Muhammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other “senior doctors”, Khalid Abu Samra, a department chief at the hospital, told the AFP news agency on Thursday.
The arrest was also reported by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.
Al-Shifa Hospital has been a major focus of Israel’s ground offensive in northern Gaza.
Israel has alleged that Hamas fighters used a tunnel complex beneath the hospital to stage attacks. Hamas and hospital officials have repeatedly denied the claims.
This is a developing story. More to come.