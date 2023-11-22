World reactions to Israel, Hamas truce deal

Agreement will see some captives released from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day truce mediated by Qatar that will see the release of 50 women and children held captive in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails.

The deal was announced on Wednesday and the starting time is expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours, according to a statement from Qatar.

The agreement also includes desperately needed humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza following weeks of relentless Israeli attacks that have killed more than 14,100 people, including 5,600 children, and forced about 1.7 million from their homes.

About 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Here are some reactions to the announcement:

US President Joe Biden

In a statement, US President Joe Biden said he welcomed the deal and thanked Qatar and Egypt for their efforts to secure an agreement.

“Jill and I have been keeping all those held hostage and their loved ones close to our hearts these many weeks, and I am extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented,” he said.

He stressed it needed to be “carried through in its entirety” and that it was “important that all aspects of this deal be fully implemented”.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken replied to the post of President Biden with his own statement, applauding the role of the US in the deal.

“Today’s outcome is the result of tireless diplomacy and relentless effort across the United States government,” he posted on X.

“While this deal marks significant progress, we will not rest as long as Hamas continues to hold hostages in Gaza.”

US Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer, who leads the Senate in the United States, said he was “pleased and relieved” that 50 captives would soon be returning to their families.

He also said it was a “positive development” that the pause in fighting would “allow additional humanitarian assistance into Gaza for the millions of innocent Palestinians who have nothing to do with Hamas” and said the Senate would “continue working to pass additional humanitarian assistance for innocent Palestinians, and make sure that Israel has the aid it needs to defend itself to ensure Hamas can never again pose such a threat to Israel”.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen

Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, welcomed the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas on the release of the 50 hostages and on a pause in hostilities in Gaza.

“The European Commission will do its utmost to use this pause for a humanitarian surge to Gaza,” she said in a statement.

Human Rights Watch, Israel and Palestine Director Omar Shakir

“Following the mass atrocities of recent weeks, today’s agreement is welcome.

“Hostage-taking & blocking of life-saving aid are war crimes that are never justified. Human beings are not bargaining chips. Ceasefire or not, unlawful attacks should cease once and for all.”

Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani of Qatar

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani wrote on X that the Gulf state hoped the deal would “establish a comprehensive and sustainable agreement” that would “put an end to the war and the bloodshed and lead to serious talks for a comprehensive and just peace process”.