Israel-Hamas war: List of key events, day 47
A truce has been agreed upon between Israel and Hamas amid new attacks on journalists – here are the major updates.
Video Duration 13 minutes 16 seconds
Published On 22 Nov 2023
Here is what to know about the truce, fighting and international developments on Wednesday, November 22, 2023:
Truce
- Israel and Hamas have agreed upon a temporary truce, following lengthy negotiations involving Qatar, the United States and Egypt. The deal was announced by Qatar early on Wednesday.
- A total of 50 women and children captives in Gaza will be released over the four-day pause in fighting in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children in Israeli prisons.
- Fighting may not end for good, as Netanyahu said on Tuesday night, “We are at war – and will continue the war.” In a statement after the deal was announced, the Israeli government also said it aims to continue its activities to “complete the elimination of Hamas”.
- US President Joe Biden released a statement on the agreement, welcoming the terms to release captives held by Hamas and promising to “bring home additional American hostages”. Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani wrote on X that he hopes the deal will “lead to serious talks for a comprehensive and just peace process”. Several other public figures have also reacted to the agreement.
Latest developments and fighting
- Two journalists were killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza just after midnight, according to Palestinian news agency, Wafa. Muhammad Nabil al-Zaq worked for Quds TV while Assem al-Barsh was an engineer and commentator for Palestinian al-Ray radio.
- On Tuesday, an Israeli bombardment on southern Lebanon also killed three journalists, including two correspondents from Al Mayadeen, according to Lebanese media.
- The Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza has been ordered to evacuate by Israeli forces, reported Wafa, citing hospital administration early on Wednesday. The complex is surrounded by Israeli tanks while some 630 wounded and patients, including 50 in critical condition, remain at the hospital.
- The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it is looking to evacuate three hospitals in northern Gaza but is struggling to find an alternative safe space in the besieged enclave.
International developments
- The US said on Tuesday that it has struck two facilities in Iraq in response to attacks from “Iran and Iran-backed groups”.
- Jordan says it has increased its military presence along its borders amid fears that Israel will forcibly push Palestinians out of the occupied West Bank.
- Palestine and Australia played a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Supporters with Palestinian flags and checkered keffiyehs decorated the stadium during the match that was moved from the occupied West Bank to Kuwait due to the Israel-Hamas war.
- Elon Musk said on Tuesday that X revenue from advertising and subscriptions associated with the Gaza war will be donated to hospitals in Israel as well as the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Gaza.
- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gollant, on Tuesday. Austin reiterated US support for Israel and discussed the need for increased humanitarian aid for Gaza, according to a readout from the White House.
Arrests and attacks in the occupied West Bank
- In a raid near Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces shot a Palestinian man and blocked a lane with the ambulance carrying him for about an hour. He died shortly after reaching the hospital, Wafa reported on Wednesday.
- Israeli soldiers raided the emergency department of Thabet Governmental Hospital in the occupied West Bank’s Tulkarem and forcefully arrested an injured patient, according to Wafa.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies