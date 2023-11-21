Walmart shooting leaves four wounded, gunman killed in US state of Ohio

The gunman’s name, his motive for the attack and other details were not immediately released.

A gunman has opened fire at a Walmart hypermarket in the US state of Ohio, wounding four people before killing himself, according to police.

The incident took place on Monday night in Beavercreek, a city of about 46,000 people.

“A male walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35pm Monday [01:35 GMT, Tuesday] and began firing a gun, injuring four people,” Beavercreek police said in a statement posted on social media.

Witnesses told local media the man had opened fire with an assault rifle.

“The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time,” Beavercreek police said. “A fifth person, the shooter, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Police said no shots were fired by any responding officers, the building was cleared and secured soon after, and no active threat remained.

The gunman’s name, a motive for the attack and other details were not immediately released.

Pictures of the scene showed a phalanx of police cars with their lights flashing converging on the store.

“I was literally just shopping for Thanksgiving stuff and this guy walked right past me with an assault rifle and started shooting,” one woman said in a video posted on social media.

“I ran … He shot like 10 times … I’m so lucky to be alive,” she said.

Another witness on social media described the attacker as a “tall, young white guy” carrying an army bag.

“My nerves are shot right now,” she said.

Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek received three patients, said Catherine Morris, a spokesperson for parent company Kettering Health.

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene,” a Walmart spokesperson told local media WHIO-TV.

Beavercreek police said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families impacted by this horrific tragedy. We will release more information as it becomes available.”