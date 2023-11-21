South Africa Parliament votes in favour of motion to close Israel embassy

The motion calling for the closure of the embassy passed with 248 votes in favour and 91 votes against.

South Africa’s Parliament has voted in favour of a motion calling for the closure of Israel’s embassy in Pretoria amid soaring tensions between the two countries over the Israeli assault on Gaza.

The motion is largely symbolic as it will be will be up to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government whether to implement it.

The motion introduced by the leftwing opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was backed by the ruling African National Congress and opposed by members of the centrist, white-majority Democratic Alliance (DA) which is largely pro-Israel.

Ramaphosa has previously said his country believes Israel is committing war crimes and genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed.

The vote comes after Israel announced it was recalling its ambassador Eli Belotserkovsky from Pretoria “for consultations”.

The African country has not had an ambassador in Israel since 2018.

