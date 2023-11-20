World Children’s Day tragedy: Gaza’s 5,500 lives lost to Israel’s attacks

One out of every 200 children in Gaza has been killed by Israeli attacks in the past six weeks.

World Children’s Day, celebrated annually on November 20, is a global initiative promoting children’s rights, safety, education, health and happiness.

It comes this year amid Israel’s war on Gaza. About half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people are children.

Since October 7, Israeli attacks have killed at least 5,500 children, according to Palestinian officials. That is one Palestinian child killed every 10 minutes, or about one out of every 200 children in the Gaza Strip.

An additional 1,800 children are missing under the rubble, most of them presumed dead. A further 9,000 children have been injured, many with life-changing consequences. Many of these children have lived through the trauma of multiple wars.

The infographic below lists the names and ages of less than half of those children killed over the past six weeks.