Belize joins diplomatic backlash against Israel over Gaza bombardment

Belize has suspended ties with Israel due to its “indiscriminate bombing” of the Gaza Strip, the latest in a string of diplomatic rebukes of Tel Aviv.

The Belize government announced on Tuesday that it was recalling its ambassador and retracting its request for accreditation for its honorary consul in Tel Aviv.

Belmopan issued a statement denouncing the Israeli military’s “unceasing” attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave and blocking of aid.

“The government of Belize has repeatedly condemned the actions of the [Israeli military] in Gaza”, said the government statement. “We have appealed to Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire and to allow unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies into Gaza.

“Despite our requests, Israel has not stopped its violations of international humanitarian law nor allowed relief workers to alleviate the suffering of millions,” the statement continued.

Belize’s decision follows similar moves by several other Latin American states. Bolivia broke relations with Israel on November 1, while Colombia, Chile and Honduras have recalled their ambassadors.

Rifts have also deepened between Tel Aviv and several Middle Eastern and African states. Turkey, Bahrain, Jordan, Chad, and South Africa have all withdrawn their top diplomats since the war broke out.

A surprise assault by Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 killed some 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and seized 240 hostages, Israel says.

Israel has since waged a devastating bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, killing at least 11,320 people, including thousands of children, according to Gaza officials.

The 40-day war has displaced some 1.5 million Palestinians, wrecked much of the territory’s infrastructure and sparked a desperate humanitarian crisis, aid workers say.