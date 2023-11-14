Israel-Hamas war: List of key events, day 39
As the conflict between Israel and Gaza enters its 39th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 14 Nov 2023
Here is the situation on Tuesday, November 14, 2023:
Latest on human impact and fighting
- Israel and Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, have been engaged in fierce urban combat around Gaza City, video footage released by Hamas shows.
- At least 42 journalists and media workers have been killed since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to the Committee to Project Journalists (CPJ). They included 37 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese. This makes the period the deadliest for journalists since the CPJ’s data collection began in 1992.
- About 200,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced southwards since November 5, the United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA) reported.
- It was confirmed on Tuesday that Israeli-Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver was killed on October 7. Silver moved from Winnipeg in Canada to Kibbutz Be’eri, near Gaza, in the early 1970s.
Gaza’s hospitals
- Gaza’s Ahli Arab Hospital, which currently accommodates more than 500 patients, shut operations on Monday along with al-Quds Hospital, citing a lack of fuel to keep medical equipment working.
- All of Gaza’s hospitals may shut down in 48 hours, Dr Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesman for Gaza’s Ministry of Health, told Al Jazeera Arabic.
- Gaza’s government media organisation said in a statement that Israel bears full responsibility for its actions committed against the enclave’s hospitals.
- The statement also accused the army of spreading lies to destroy the hospitals. Israel had previously claimed without evidence that the hospitals in Gaza are being used by Hamas to hide weapons and keep captives, accusations Hamas has rejected.
- Doctors at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis organised a vigil in solidarity with their counterparts at al-Shifa Hospital, which is surrounded by Israeli forces.
Diplomacy
- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian late on Monday said, “The international community should exert pressure on the Israeli regime to stop its military aggression on Gaza.”
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo met United States President Joe Biden on Monday. He appealed to the US to “do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza”. “A ceasefire is a must for the sake of humanity,” he said during his meeting.
- Hours after his appointment as Britain’s foreign secretary, David Cameron spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about “the conflict in the Middle East, Israel’s right to self-defence and the need for humanitarian pauses to allow the safe passage of aid into Gaza”.
- Blinken also addressed criticism from the US State Department staff over the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s war on Gaza. He added that forums are being organised in Washington, DC to hear from department members who disagree with the administration’s approach.
- As the current chair of the G7 nations and a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Japan needs to do more to prevent atrocities in Palestine and Israel and ensure accountability before the ICC for serious crimes already committed, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement on Monday.
- Rabbis and US Congress members alike demanded a ceasefire in Gaza on Monday night as hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists occupied a federal building in California.
- Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva welcomed Brazilians and Palestinians who left the Gaza Strip from the Rafah border and entered Brazil on Monday. Lula condemned Israel’s “brutality and violence”.
Attacks in the West Bank
- Israeli forces carried out raids on Monday evening in the West Bank’s Tulkarem city, killing Mahmoud Ali Hadaida, 25, and Hazem Muhammad Hosari, 28.
- An Israeli bulldozer demolished part of a narrow street in Tulkarem on Tuesday, Al Jazeera Arabic reported. This was followed by a night raid in a refugee camp in the city. Six people have been killed by Israeli drones and gunshot wounds. Out of the 12 injured, four are in critical condition.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies