Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 628
As the war enters, its 628th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 13 Nov 2023
Here is the situation on Monday, November 13, 2023.
Fighting
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Ukrainians to prepare for Russia to attack the country’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches in a repeat of last year’s relentless attacks on the power grid that left hundreds of thousands without heating or electricity in the coldest months of the year. “We must be prepared for the possibility that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said in his daily address. “All our attention should be focused on defence… The Ukrainian air shield is already stronger than last year.”
- On Saturday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the capital came under air attack for the first time in nearly two months. No major damage or casualties were reported in Kyiv itself, but some buildings were damaged in the Kyiv region.
- Ukraine and Russia reported intensified fighting around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russia in May after months of heavy battles. The head of Ukraine’s ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Moscow’s forces were “more active” and “trying to recover lost positions”. Russian accounts of the fighting said its forces had repelled five Ukrainian attacks near the ruined city.
- Ukrainian military intelligence said an explosion killed at least three Russian servicemen in the Russian-occupied southern town of Melitopol, which it described as an “act of revenge” by resistance groups.
- Russian law enforcement said it had begun a “terrorism” investigation after a goods train was derailed by an improvised explosive device in the Ryazan region southwest of Moscow. Some 19 carriages travelling from the town of Rybnoye were thrown from the tracks and 15 were damaged, investigators wrote in a statement on social media.
- Moscow accused Ukraine of carrying out a series of attacks in Russia’s border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, damaging five railway carriages and injuring one person in the town of Valuyki some 30km (19 miles) from the border.
- A Ukrainian special forces commander played a key role in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September last year, according to a joint investigation by Der Spiegel and the Washington Post. Ukraine has denied being behind the attack.
Politics and diplomacy
- Ukraine presidential aide Andriy Yermak said he had arrived in the United States with a delegation headed by Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for talks on cooperation and support. “I will have meetings in the White House, Congress, think tanks and with representatives of civil society organisations,” Yermak said, with discussions being focused on issues including “the President’s formula for peace” and strengthening Ukraine’s defence.
Weapons
- The German government has agreed in principle to double the country’s military aid for Ukraine next year to 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), a political source told the Reuters news agency. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, interviewed by broadcaster ARD, referred to the planned doubling of military aid to Ukraine as sending “a strong signal to Ukraine that we will not leave them in the lurch”. The plan needs parliamentary approval.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies