Republican Senator Tim Scott ends 2024 presidential bid

United States Senator Tim Scott has withdrawn from the 2024 Republican presidential race after failing to rise above low single digits in the polls.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, told Fox News on Sunday evening that he had suspended his campaign based on feedback from voters.

“I am suspending my campaign. I think the voters who are the most remarkable people on the planet have been really clear that they’re telling me: ‘Not now Tim,'” he said on the Sunday Night in America programme.

Scott also dismissed the possibility of joining any of his rivals’ campaigns as running mate, saying that “being vice president has never been on my to-do list for this campaign, and it’s certainly not there now.”

Scott, who entered the race in May, had been polling in sixth place among Republican primary candidates with only 2.5 percent of the vote, according to the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls.

The 58-year-old South Carolina lawmaker had pitched himself as a staunch conservative with an optimistic vision capable of healing the deep political divisions in the US.

Scott’s exit comes as a relatively crowded Republican field struggles to make a dent in the popularity of former President Donald Trump, who is polling far ahead of the competition despite facing four criminal indictments.

Scott is the second major candidate to leave the race in recent weeks. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served under Trump, suspended his campaign late last month.

Scott on Sunday declined to immediately endorse any of his Republican rivals.

“I’m going to recommend that the voters study each candidate and their candidacies and frankly their past and make the best decision for the future of their country,” he said.

“The best way for me to be helpful is not weigh in on who they should endorse.”