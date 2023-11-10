EXPLAINER
Israel-Hamas war: List of key events, day 35
As the conflict between Israel and Gaza enters its 35th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 10 Nov 2023
Here is the situation on Friday, November 10, 2023:
The latest developments
- Israel has agreed to four-hour daily pauses in its war on Gaza, the White House said on Thursday.
- On Thursday, 695 foreign passport holders and dependents were able to leave Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing, according to the Red Cross.
- Thousands of Palestinians are continuing to escape to the south of Gaza through a “corridor” announced by the Israeli military. On November 9, more than 50,000 people left areas in the north, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
- Top diplomats and defence chiefs of India and the United States discussed the Israel-Hamas war at a meeting in New Delhi, the Associated Press news agency reported on Friday.
Human impact and fighting
- At least 243 Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, according to the UN. In all, 10,812 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s military campaign started on October 7, including 4,412 children.
- Gaza’s hospitals have been under fire during the past day. On Thursday, Israeli raids hit Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, killing six and injuring four according to the hospital’s director. The vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital was hit by 11 missiles, according to its director. Al-Awda Hospital, which already warned of fuel depletion and a shutdown on Thursday has also been struck overnight, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. Early on Friday, strikes were reported by Al Jazeera Arabic in the vicinity of Gaza Patient’s Friends Hospital, while the Red Crescent reported a “violent bombardment” near al-Quds Hospital.
- Israel continuing its war for another month could push an additional half a million people in Gaza into poverty, the United Nations reported on Thursday.
- Israel’s military said it launched strikes on Syria early on Friday in response to a drone that hit a school building in Eilat.
- On Thursday, Yemen’s Houthi group targeted Israel with drones and missiles, including sites in Eilat. The attacks also disrupted internet service in Yemen, according to the AP.
Diplomacy
- More than 500 former campaign staffers who helped Joe Biden secure his election as United States president are pushing for him to call for a ceasefire.
- In the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak is being put under pressure to sack British Home Secretary Suella Braverman for her comments against pro-Palestine demonstrations.
- In a push for international action, three Palestinian rights groups have filed a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the body to investigate Israel’s “apartheid”.
- In the Middle East, Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that expansion of the Israel-Gaza war has now become “inevitable”.
- Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim is travelling to Egypt, according to a statement from the Qatari government’s website. The talks are expected to focus on the crisis in Gaza and the release of captives held by Hamas.
- On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he discussed the possibility of allowing 500 humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza daily when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ankara. He added that Blinken took a “positive approach” to the passage of more aid, and that Turkey is ready to take Palestinian patients into its hospitals, Reuters is reporting.
Arrests and attacks in the occupied West Bank
- At least 19 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank over the past 24 hours, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa. In all, at least 183 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7.
- Israeli arrests and raids were under way early on Friday and involved fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies