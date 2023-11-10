Biden and Xi to meet on November 15, White House says

This will be the first meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies in a year.

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet on November 15 in the United States, the White House has confirmed.

The meeting in California, the first between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies in nearly a year, will include talks on trade, Taiwan and managing their tense relations.

Xi is visiting the US from November 14-17, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday. He will attend attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

Xi and Biden have not met since attending the G20 summit in Bali last year.

Biden administration officials, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity, said on Friday that the two presidents would meet in the San Francisco Bay area. Thousands of protesters are expected to descend on San Francisco during the summit, which kicks off on Saturday.

The meeting is not expected to lead to many, if any, major announcements. One Biden administration official said that the US president was looking towards “managing the competition, preventing the downside risk of conflict and ensuring channels of communication are open”.

Differences between the two sides have sharpened over the past year with Biden ordering the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon after it traversed the continental United States and Chinese anger over a stopover in the US by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen this year, among other issues. China claims the island as its territory.

The leaders are expected to discuss the Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the presidential election in Taiwan next year.

China has said it is neutral in the Ukraine war but has been accused of propping up Russia’s economy in the face of Western sanctions.

Biden is also likely to press Xi on using China’s influence on North Korea, during heightened anxiety over an increased pace of ballistic missile tests by North Korea as well as Pyongyang providing munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

More to come…