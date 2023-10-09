Mitchell Santner took 5-59 for New Zealand as the Netherlands were dismissed for 223 runs in their chase of 323 in Hyderabad.

New Zealand have defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs to secure a second successive ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

Mitchell Santner, who also made a quickfire unbeaten 36 off 17 balls, then took 5-59 with his left-arm spin as the Netherlands were bowled out for 223 in 46.3 overs.

New Zealand had earlier avenged their narrow defeat in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup final after beating England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad, India last week.

It was the Netherlands’ second consecutive defeat after losing their opening game against Pakistan by 81 runs.

New Zealand didn’t feel the absence of captain Kane Williamson for the second game in a row as they powered to 322-7 on a slow, dry wicket, with top-order batters Will Young, stand-in skipper Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra all shining.

2/2 to start at the @cricketworldcup! Mitch Santner 5-59 and Matt Henry 3-40 lead the effort to defend with the ball in Hyderabad. Scorecard | https://t.co/yjDWlW2uBm #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/WaOCIVoW0j — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 9, 2023

Young scored an 80-ball 70, captain Latham made 53 off 46 balls, and Ravindra hit a run-a-ball 51 after the Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl on a slowish Rajiv Gandhi Stadium pitch.

In the slog overs, Mitchell Santner struck a rapid 17-ball 36 not out with two sixes and three boundaries to bolster the total.

Young put on a solid start of 67 after 12 overs with Devon Conway before spinner Roelof van der Merwe broke the stand by getting Conway caught at long-on.

Conway, who hit an undefeated 152 against England in New Zealand’s opening nine-wicket win on Thursday, hit five boundaries and a six in his 40-ball 32.

Young found another able partner in Ravindra as both took New Zealand to 144 with a stand of 77 before pacer Paul van Meekeren had the opener caught at mid-on.

Van der Merwe struck for a second time when he had Ravindra caught behind.

Ravindra’s run-a-ball 51 was spiced with a six and three boundaries and came after his 123 not out against England.