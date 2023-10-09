Israel announces ‘total’ blockade on Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says move is part of a war against “beastly people”.

Israel has announced a “total” blockade of Gaza, including a ban on food, electricity, water and fuel.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel as part of “a complete siege” on Hamas-occupied Gaza.

Gallant described the move as part of a war against “beastly people”.

“We are putting a complete siege on Gaza … No electricity, no food, no water, no gas – it’s all closed,” Gallant said in a video statement, referring to the crowded enclave home to 2.3 people.

Israel and Egypt have imposed various levels of blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

The chief military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, told reporters Israel has “control” of its border communities.

He said there had been some isolated incidents on Monday morning, but that “at this stage, there is no fighting in the communities”.

He added that “there might still be terrorists in the region”.

Israeli tanks and drones, meanwhile, guarded openings in the border fence to prevent more infiltrations, Hagari said, adding that 15 of 24 border communities have been evacuated, with the rest expected to be evacuated in over the next 24 hours.

Earlier, Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua told The Associated Press over the phone that the group’s fighters continued to battle outside Gaza and had captured more Israelis as recently as Monday morning.

He said the group aims to free all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which in the past has agreed to lopsided exchange deals, in which it released large numbers of prisoners for individual captives or even the remains of soldiers.