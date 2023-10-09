‘Dozens’ of Israelis being held hostage by Hamas, Israeli military says
Dozens of Israelis are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman has said.
Lt. Col. Richard said during a press conference on Monday that the “dozens” of people taken hostage include elderly civilians, families and children.
Hecht said Hamas’ attack over the weekend had been “unprecedented” and he could not rule out the possibility that fighters were still crossing the border and entering Israeli territory.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies