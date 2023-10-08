Two Israelis and an Egyptian national killed in firing by a policeman in the Mediterranean city, according to local media reports.

An Egyptian policeman has opened fire on tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israeli nationals and one Egyptian, according to local media reports.

Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another person was wounded in the attack at an Israeli tour group in Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria.

The suspected assailant was detained and the site of the attack was cordoned off, according to the Extra News.

A video circulating on social media showed at least three ambulances apparently taking the victims to hospitals.

Israel’s Zaka rescue service reported two people killed in Alexandria.

Sunday’s attack came as Israel carried out bombing of Gaza Strip as it battled Hamas fighters, who killed up to 250 Israelis after crossing into Israeli territory.

At least 313 Palestinians have been killed in barrage of Israeli bombardment on Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli siege for the past 16 years.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.