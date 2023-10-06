Iran’s jailed rights advocate Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammadi is honoured for her fight against ‘the oppression of women’ in Iran at ‘tremendous personal costs’.

Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women’s rights advocate, has won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all”, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the awarding body.

“Her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. Altogether, the regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes,” Berit Reiss-Andersen, the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said in Oslo during the prize announcement on Friday.

Mohammadi is one of Iran’s leading human rights activists, who has campaigned for women’s rights and the abolition of the death penalty.

She is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran’s Evin prison amounting to about 12 years imprisonment, according to the Front Line Defenders rights organisation, one of the many periods she has been detained behind bars. Charges include spreading propaganda against the state.

She is the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organisation led by Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute in Oslo, told Al Jazeera after the announcement that this was “a very important prize, one that is celebrating the achievements of human rights defenders, specifically women’s rights defenders in Iran, which has been a very troubled country”.

“This is a prize that is also focusing on the sacrifices of young people in Iran. It is a way of underlining their sacrifices and the challenges human rights defenders are operating under in Iran,” he said.

Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee picked this year’s winner for the world’s most significant peace prize from 351 candidates, including 259 individuals and 92 organisations.

Previous awards

Last year, the prize went to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.

The winners had for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens, the committee said at the time, which came during the first year of Russia’s all-out war in Ukraine.

The Peace Prize is the only one of the Nobel prizes to be awarded in Norway’s capital Oslo, rather than Sweden’s capital Stockholm.

Over the past week, the medicine, physics, chemistry and literature prizes have been announced. The final prize, for economics, is to be announced on Monday.

This year, the prizes are worth 11 million krona ($990,000) in each category.

How do you win the Nobel Peace Prize?

To be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, eligible nominators, including a chancellor, professor, government, and previous winners, among others, must submit a name and explain why they are worthy of the prize.

However, there is no official list of the nominees and the names considered are only published 50 years later.

After being nominated, an eight-month-long decision-making process is under way, which includes the committee and a group of international advisers who give their expertise on a short list of candidates.

The advisers will produce reports by the end of April, which committee members will study, and begin making decisions throughout the summer. By the beginning of October, the committee will make its decision through a majority vote.

This year, there were 351 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize – the second-highest number of candidates ever – except in 2016, when 376 were nominated.

Of those nominated, 259 are individuals and 92 are organisations. It is the eighth straight year with more than 300 nominees.