Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan confirms attendance at EU talks in Spain

Pashinyan to travel to Granada despite reports that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev plans not to go.

Nikol Pashinyan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan [File: Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via Reuters]
Published On 4 Oct 2023

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he will go to Spain for European Union-hosted talks despite reports that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has turned down attending the same event.

The statement by Armenia’s government on Wednesday came a day before the planned talks in Granada.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies