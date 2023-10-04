BREAKINGBREAKING,
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan confirms attendance at EU talks in Spain
Pashinyan to travel to Granada despite reports that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev plans not to go.
Published On 4 Oct 2023
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he will go to Spain for European Union-hosted talks despite reports that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has turned down attending the same event.
The statement by Armenia’s government on Wednesday came a day before the planned talks in Granada.
