News

Train crash in India kills 14 people

‘Human error’ cause of deadly train crash in Vizianagaram district of southeastern Andhra Pradesh state.

Rescuers search for survivors at the collision site of two passenger trains in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh, India
Rescuers search for survivors at the collision site of two passenger trains in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh, India, October 29, 2023 [AP Photo]
Published On 30 Oct 2023

A “human error” was the cause of a deadly train crash that killed at least 14 passengers and injured nearly 50 in India’s southeastern Andhra Pradesh state, officials have said.

A passenger train overshot a signal on Sunday between the towns of Alamanda and Kantakapalle in the Vizianagaram district, striking a stationary train. At least three cars were derailed in the accident, Saurabh Prasad, a senior railway officer, said.

Keep reading

list of 2 itemsend of list

Government officials told reporters on Monday that rescue efforts were over and the focus was now on track restoration.

In his reaction on social media following the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to assure people that officials were working to deal with the “unfortunate train derailment”.

“Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Ministry of Railways announced cancellations and diversions in the wake of the accident on its X handle.

Hundreds of accidents happen every year on India’s railways, with most of them blamed on human error or outdated signalling equipment. More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India each day, travelling on 64,000km (40,000-mile) network.

At least 288 people were killed in a  three-train collision in June this year in India’s worst rail accident in more than two decades.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies