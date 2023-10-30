Heavy clashes as Israeli tanks reach Gaza City outskirts, cut key road

Heavy clashes reported as Israeli armoured vehicles cut Salah al-Din Street, in the middle of the Gaza City governorate.

Israeli tanks have reached the outskirts of Gaza City and cut a key road from the north to the south of the besieged Gaza Strip, according to sources.

Palestinian sources told Al Jazeera on Monday that Israeli tanks made an incursion towards Salah al-Din Street, in the middle of the Gaza City governorate, a distance of about 3km (1.8 miles) from the Gaza fence.

Heavy clashes were reported in the area.

“They have cut the Salah al-Din road and are firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it,” a resident told AFP news agency.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.