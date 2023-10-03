Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, Anne L’Huillier win Nobel Prize for physics

The top award in physics goes to three scientists for ‘experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light’.

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier have won the 2023 Nobel Prize physics for “experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter”, the award-giving body says.

“The laureates’ experiments have produced pulses of light so short that they are measured in attoseconds, thus demonstrating that these pulses can be used to provide images of processes inside atoms and molecules,” the award-giving body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The award, which has been announced in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Tuesday morning, is the second Nobel of the season after the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine announced on Monday.

The prize in medicine went to mRNA researchers Hungarian-born US citizens Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their groundbreaking technology that paved the way for messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines.

Four more prizes to be announced

The awards for chemistry, literature and peace are scheduled to be awarded on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Stockholm. The award for economics will be announced on October 9.

Nobel prizes were founded through the 1895 will of Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel. The Economics Prize, created in 1968, is the only Nobel that was not included in the will.

While the award for peace can hog the limelight, the physics prize has likewise often taken centre stage with winners such as Albert Einstein and awards for science that has fundamentally changed how we see the world.

Winners receive a Nobel Prize diploma, a gold medal and a cheque. The amount on the cheque this year is about $1m.

Each diploma is a unique work of art, created by Swedish and Norwegian artists and calligraphers.

The laureates collect these prizes in an official ceremony on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.