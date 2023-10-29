Friends actor Matthew Perry dies at 54: US media
Perry found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, the LA Times reports.
Published On 29 Oct 2023
Matthew Perry, the actor who gained fame playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends has died, United States media has reported.
He was 54.
Perry was found dead on Saturday afternoon in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, the LA Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.
Perry became one of the world’s most recognised actors for his role as the sarcastic Bing in NBC’s Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
Perry, who also starred in the films including “Fools Rush In” and “The Whole Nine Yards,” had spoken openly about his struggles with addiction and had attended rehab for painkillers and alcohol.
