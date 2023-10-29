Friends actor Matthew Perry dies at 54

Perry found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, the LA Times reports.

Matthew Perry, the actor who gained fame playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, has died.

He was 54.

Perry was found dead on Saturday afternoon in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, the LA Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Perry became one of the world’s most recognised actors for his role as the sarcastic, wisecracking Bing in NBC’s Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Warner Bros TV, which produced Friends, said in a statement: “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

“This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Maggie Wheeler, who played Bing’s on-and-off girlfriend Janice in Friends, was the first of Perry’s Friends co-stars to publicly respond to his death.

“I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared,” Wheeler wrote on Instagram.

Perry, who also starred in the films Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards, had spoken openly about his struggles with addiction and had attended rehab for painkillers and alcohol.

In his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry recounted a five-month hospitalisation in 2018 following a colon rupture that he said left him with a 2 percent chance of surviving the night.