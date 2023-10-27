The resolution passed with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas and demanding aid access to Gaza.

A total of 120 countries voted in favour of the resolution, 14 countries voted against including Israel and the United States, while 45 others abstained. Among the abstentions was Canada, which had introduced an amendment that would have more explicitly condemned Hamas for its October 7 “terrorist” attack on Israel and demanded the immediate release of hostages seized by the group.

Here is a breakdown of how each country voted in the UNGA in New York City on Friday:

For (120):

A: Afghanistan, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan

B: Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei

C: Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba

D: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic

E: Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea

F: France

G: Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana

H: Honduras

I: Indonesia, Iran, Ireland

J: Jordan

K: Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg

M: Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar

N: Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway

O: Oman

P: Pakistan, Peru, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Russia

S: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Syria

T: Tajikistan, Thailand, East Timor, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey

U: Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Republic of Tanzania, Uzbekistan

V: Vietnam

Y: Yemen

Z: Zimbabwe

Against (14):

A: Austria

C: Croatia, Czechia

F: Fiji

G: Guatemala

H: Hungary

I: Israel

M: Marshall Islands, Micronesia

N: Nauru

P: Papua New Guinea, Paraguay

T: Tonga

U: United States

Abstained (45):

A: Albania, Australia

B: Bulgaria

C: Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Canada, Cyprus

D: Denmark

E: Estonia, Ethiopia

F: Finland

G: Georgia, Germany, Greece

H: Haiti

I: Iceland, India, Iraq, Italy

J: Japan

K: Kiribati

L: Latvia, Lithuania

M: Monaco

N: Netherlands, North Macedonia

P: Palau, Panama, Philippines, Poland

R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Republic of Moldova, Romania

S: San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, South Sudan, Sweden

T: Tunisia, Tuvalu

U: Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vanuatu

Z: Zambia