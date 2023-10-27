Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in occupied West Bank: WAFA

The Palestinian news agency says the latest deaths take the number of Palestinians killed in the territory to 110 since the Gaza war began.

Israeli forces have killed four Palestinians during raids in the occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

As its war against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip continues for three weeks, Israel has stepped up operations against Palestinian groups in the West Bank, killing many Palestinians and arresting hundreds.

Israel says one soldier was killed in a clash during the raids on Friday.

The Israeli military said, that during the West Bank operation, its troops came under attack in the city of Jenin and they fired back, killing Ayser al-Amar of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group.

PIJ confirmed that al-Amar belonged to the group. Two more people killed were also identified as PIJ fighters, according to the Reuters news agency.

Hamas said one of its men, Jawad al-Turki, was also killed during the Jenin fighting.

WAFA said the latest deaths took the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied territory since the Israel-Gaza war broke out to 110, with more than 1,900 people injured.





Clash in Qalqiya

The Israeli army said its troops came under fire in Qalqiya while shutting down a store whose owner was accused of incitement to violence. They returned fire, killing at least one person, the military’s statement said.

Meanwhile, Israeli air raids killed dozens of people again in Gaza overnight, according to Palestinian sources.

More than 7,000 Palestinians, including at least 2,913 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks targeting Gaza since October 7.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel has cut off Gaza’s access to essential supplies, including fuel, as it carries out a bombing campaign that has destroyed entire neighbourhoods and brought humanitarian conditions to breaking point.