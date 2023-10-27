Israel-Hamas war: List of key events, day 21
As the conflict between Israel and Gaza enters its 21st day, these are the main developments.
Published On 27 Oct 2023
Here is the situation on Friday, October 27, 2023:
Latest developments
- Overnight Israeli air strikes killed at least 40 Palestinians, based on reports from medical sources and the Palestinian news agency, WAFA. The air raids hit at least three residential areas including Nuseirat refugee camp and Khan Younis refugee camp.
- Palestinian sources reported a “very limited” Israeli incursion into northern Gaza overnight.
- On Thursday, the United States military struck two facilities in Syria that were allegedly linked to Iran. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin claimed the strikes were in “self defence” of US personnel in Iraq and Syria, “separate and distinct” from the Israel-Hamas war.
- An explosion believed to be linked to the Israel-Hamas war has been reported at the Egyptian Red Sea town of Taba, just across the border with Israel. Egyptian state media is reporting that six people have been injured.
- Oil prices spiked over $1 per gallon as the World Bank president warned that the continuing war has put the global economy at a “very dangerous juncture”.
Human impact and fighting
- Gaza’s deaths have increased past 7,000. On Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry produced a 212-page list identifying all those killed in response to doubts over the reliability of the death toll.
- Several Israeli air strikes occurred at dawn on Friday, destroying residential buildings and the White Mosque near al-Shati refugee camp, according to WAFA.
- Following a surge in attacks on American personnel, the United States has deployed 900 additional troops to the Middle East. Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis has also said that he will be sending weapons and drones to Israel, according to The Associated Press news agency.
- Israel’s military said its air strikes killed three “Hamas operatives”.
- Families of Israeli captives in Gaza are calling on Hamas and the international community to give the Red Cross access to their relatives.
Diplomacy
- A Hamas delegation visited Moscow for talks on foreign captives in Gaza, marking the group’s first high-profile international visit since October 7. A Russian newspaper has quoted one of the Hamas officials saying that a ceasefire is needed before Israeli captives can be released, according to Reuters.
- World leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday for an emergency session on Israel-Gaza. They will reconvene today to vote on a Jordanian-backed draft resolution on the crisis.
- Nine Arab nations issued a joint statement condemning attacks on civilians and violations of international law in Gaza.
- Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki visited The Hague on Thursday to meet International Criminal Court prosecutor, Karim Khan. Al-Malki is trying to gather international support for an ICC investigation and said the Palestinian Authority would cooperate with the process, according to the AP.
Escalation in the occupied West Bank
- The death toll of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since October 7 is 110, with at least 1,900 injured.
- Israeli raids near Jenin refugee camp and Qalqilya have killed four Palestinians and injured 10 others, according to the Jenin Government Hospital and correspondents on the ground. One of those killed was a Jenin Battalion fighter.
- At least 19 people have been arrested in pre-dawn raids.
- Palestinian Red Crescent workers reported being shot at by Israeli forces in Tubas, while treating an injured person.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies