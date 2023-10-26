Representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces return to negotiating table in Jeddah.

Sudan’s warring parties have resumed negotiations in Saudi Arabia aimed at ending the war that has killed more than 9,000 people and displaced some 5.6 million since April.

The deadly war between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has devastated the country.

The United States and Saudi Arabia brokered the mediation efforts, which have had limited effect, yielding brief truces that were systematically violated.

The warring sides announced on October 25 that they had accepted an invitation to resume negotiations.

The talks are taking place “in partnership” with representatives of the African Union and the East African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), led by close US partner Kenya, according to Riyadh.





“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the resumption of talks” between the warring sides, the host country said in a statement.

The statement called on negotiators to abide by an earlier agreement announced on May 11 to protect civilians, as well as a short-term ceasefire agreement signed on May 20.

“The Kingdom affirms its keenness on unity of ranks … to stop the bloodshed and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people,” the statement said.